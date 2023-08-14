The Magnolia School District welcomed 27 new licensed personnel to the district at its annual new teacher orientation training on August 4.
The new school year begins today.
Walker Pre-Kindergarten Center welcomed Nadia Green and Kaleigh McAdams to their teaching staff.
New teachers joining East Side Elementary School are Kimberly Ledbetter, Lydia Lindsey, Tyler Linton, Brent Mixon and Emily Sorrells.
New teachers at Central Elementary School include Kaitlyn Powell, Amy Vallery and Maddie West.
Magnolia Middle School's new teachers are Michael Brewer, Patsy Cooper, Tyler Dennis, Jacob Flaherty, Jace Green, Braydyn Hill, Valarie Laney-Rowe, Aaron Middleton and Henry Norton.
New teachers at Magnolia High School this year will be Carlos Aparicio, Brennon Brock, Jaydyn Clark, Timothy Franks, Natalie Harris, Susan Jennings, Connie Orsak and Faith Otts.