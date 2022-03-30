Nevada High School has announced its honor roll for the third nine week grading period of the 2021-2022 academic year.
All “A” Honor Roll
Seventh Grade: Rico Aparicio, Zette Brown and Izabella English
Eighth Grade: Hurkillis Burns, Elizabeth Dillard, Jordin Haley, Alivia Key, Justin Myrick, Keyonte Wingfield and Alexis Wise
Ninth Grade: Keirston Burks
Tenth Grade: Brycten Harris and Clay Walraven
Eleventh Grade: Tyneshia Young
Twelfth Grade: Ethan Burns, Maximus Key and Karsyn Taylor
“A/B” Honor Roll
Seventh Grade: J.D. Barnes, Reid Casey, Sa’Nya Coleman, Alyssa Collins, Makayla Collins, Reagan Cranford, Ashlyn Deloach, Kadden Dowdle, Angelina Overcash, Lukas Howard, Reese Hughey, Efryn McKinnon, Christena Meeker, Aiden Miller, Bella Petite, Duane Smith and Omarion Standoak
Eighth Grade: Nakya Brown, Judy Burkhalter, A’mariya Haynie, Chloe Herring, Kobe Hughey, Tatum John, Charles Johnson III, Ke’asia Pearson, Emmalee Pennington, Stacy Rupe and Paxtyn Tolar
Ninth Grade: Karleigh Carlton, Morgan Dillard, Southern Faust, Charmarion Johnson, Destin Lewis and Caleb Moss
Tenth Grade: Ashley Barnes, Madison McMullan, Makenzie McMullan, Ze’Miah Morgan, Zekiah Strickland and Aerilynn Tolar
Eleventh Grade: Breanna Dillard, Max Callicott, Lily Hampton, JaNiya Harper, Kemyah Jackson, Skylar Pearson and Nakia Prater
Twelfth Grade: Noah Barr, Sebastian Garcia, Jada Grant, Nicolas Hart, Karsen Moss, Ashanti Paden, Madison Patrick, and Tanner Woodell