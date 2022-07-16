Michael Odom has been hired at the new principal at Northwest Elementary School.
Odom has spent 13 years in public education with his first three years in the El Dorado School District as the director of orchestras and AP music theory teacher.
He previously served as an elementary principal in the Stephens School District, K-12 principal in the Nevada School District, and most recently as the Arkansas High School principal in Texarkana.
Odom is excited about “the opportunity to come home and give back to the community that raised and nurtured me.” He believes that public education is a key foundation to the American way of life and that educators play a vital role in the success of the entire society. “The future depends on our profession, and I love accepting that responsibility."
Odom received his bachelor of music and master of education from Southern Arkansas University. He also attended the University of Louisiana at Monroe where he earned a master of music.
His most memorable teaching moment actually happened while he was in college working as a substitute teacher. Odom’s first substitute teaching job was in a kindergarten classroom at Northwest Elementary. Everything was great until right before dismissal when a student took a bite out of the classroom teacher’s ceramic apple. “I was horrified, but the girl was just fine! The next day, I figured I better hide that apple before class!”
An outdoor enthusiast, Odom takes every opportunity to be on the water. He is excited that his four children will be in the El Dorado School District. One thing he is looking forward to is completing his doctoral degree in educational leadership over the next year.