Eleven students will graduate with honors from Nevada High School. Graduation is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11 in the gymnasium.
Lily Hampton, daughter of David and Emily Hampton, will graduate with highest honors. She is a member of National Honor Society, on the honor roll, received the President’s Award for Educational Excellence, and in the Gifted and Talented Program.
She plans to attend Southern Arkansas University to pursue a degree in psychology.
JaNiya Harper, daughter of Artia Dismuke and Otis Harper, will graduate with highest honors. She is captain of the Lady Jays’ basketball team, manager for the Lady Jays’ volleyball team, vice president of National Honor Society, Senior Class president, member of Future Business Leaders of America, and member of the Yearbook Staff. She made All State in basketball and was selected to be on the FCA All Star Team. She is on the honor roll, an Arkansas Scholar, one of five Seniors of Distinction, and one of two seniors recognized by Governor Sarah Sanders on Governor’s Scholastic Honors Day for excellent academic achievement in the senior class.
She plans to attend college and major in sports management and business management for entrepreneurship.
Nakia Prater, daughter of Deshuna Pearson, will graduate with highest honors. She is captain of the NHS Cheer Squad, president of Future Business Leaders of America, president of National Honor Society, manager of the Yearbook Staff, the NHS Homecoming Queen, an Arkansas Scholar, and a member of Upward Bound. She is on the honor roll and one of five Seniors of Distinction. She was selected to be on the FCA All Star Cheer Team.
She has been awarded the Honors Scholarship to UAHT, the Dean’s Scholarship to Ouachita Baptist University, the University Scholarship to University of Central Arkansas, the Centurium Scholarship to Henderson, and the Leadership Scholarship to Arkansas State. She has accepted the Blue and Gold Excellence Award to Southern Arkansas where she plans to attend this fall and pursue a degree in nursing.
Tyeshia Young, daughter of Hope and Lareco Young, will graduate with highest honors. She is a member of the Lady Jays’ basketball team, a member of National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Yearbook Staff, Prom Committee, Upward Bound, and vice president of the senior class. She is in the Gifted and Talented Program, one of five Seniors of Distinction, an Arkansas Scholar, and one of two seniors recognized by Governor Sarah Sanders on Governor’s Scholastic Honors Day for excellent academic achievement in the senior class. She received the President’s Award for Educational Excellence and was selected Nevada High School’s Student of the Year.
She plans to attend Southern Arkansas University to earn a bachelor of science in Nursing.
Aerilynn Tolar, daughter of Tamara and Patrick Tolar, will graduate as a junior with highest honors. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Future Farmers of America, Future Business Leaders of America, and the Lady Jays’ volleyball and softball teams.
She plans to attend Southern Arkansas University Tech for the medical diagnostic sonography program to become an ultrasound technician.
Breanna Dillard, daughter of Keith and Amber Dillard, will graduate with high honors. She is a member of the Future Farmers of America, National Honor Society, Nevada County 4H, Nevada FFA Livestock Show Team, Art Club, and the Lady Jays’ softball team. She is on the honor roll and an Arkansas Scholar.
She plans to attend Southern Arkansas University and pursue a degree in animal science.
Kemyah Jackson, daughter of Melissa and Kevie Jackson, will graduate with high honors. She is a member of National Honor Society and Upward Bound. She serves as reporter for Future Business Leaders of America, and treasurer of the senior class. She was selected Miss NHS and is an Arkansas Scholar.
She plans to attend Southern Arkansas University this fall to pursue a degree in nursing.
Kennedy Messer, daughter of Marlon Messer and Jacqueline Williams, will graduate with high honors. She serves as secretary for National Honor Society, vice president for Future Business Leaders of America, and secretary for the senior class. She is a member of Book Club, Drug-Free Team, Future Farmers of America, the Lady Jays’ basketball and track teams, and the NHS Cheer Squad. She is on the honor roll and an Arkansas Scholar.
She plans to attend Southern Arkansas University Tech this fall and pursue a degree in sports science to become a physical therapist.
Kaylie Russo, daughter of Keri John, will graduate with high honors. She is a member of Future Business Leaders of America, Art Club, and the Lady Jays’ volleyball team. She is on the honor roll and was selected as November Student of the Month.
She has accepted the Success Scholarship to Southern Arkansas University where she plans to attend this fall and major in graphic design and game animation.
Ashley Barnes, daughter of Dale and Chasity Barnes, will graduate as a junior with high honors. She is a member of Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, the NHS Trap Team, and the Lady Jays’ volleyball and softball teams.
She has accepted the Success Award to Southern Arkansas University where she plans to attend this fall to pursue a degree in agriculture education.
La’Qualion Dismuke-Christopher, son of Athalia Dismuke and Otis R. Christopher, will graduate with honors. He is captain of the Blue Jays’ basketball team, a member of Upward Bound, Future Farmers of America, and National Honor Society. He was selected as one of five Seniors of Distinction, Prom King, and is an Arkansas Scholar.
He has accepted the Scholastic Merit Scholarship to Southern Arkansas University where he plans to attend this fall and major in physical education.