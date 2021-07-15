Superintendent Doug Worley and OECC Manager Mark Cayce join members of the Hampton School and OECC boards, Michael Henderson (TPI) in flipping the switch for the Hampton School District’s solar array.
The Hampton School District solar array, located near the school’s football stadium, is now commissioned and operational.
Dedicated to innovation and sustainability in reducing their carbon footprint, the Hampton School District solar project was designed to offset the energy use of the campus. Projected to supply over 90% percent of the campus’ energy consumption, the system can produce over 1,240,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) annually. Ouachita Electric Cooperative (OECC) will provide the remaining energy needs of the district.
Hampton School District Superintendent Doug Worley, said that “This project exemplifies partnership and investing in our community.”
The project, now consisting of over 2,000 panels, began when the district reached out to OECC, seeking a solution to lower energy bills.
“Our goal at OECC is to help our members receive the lowest cost, most sustainable and most efficient energy available,” said Mark Cayce, CEO/general manager of Ouachita Electric Cooperative.
Once OECC conducted an evaluation of the school district’s facilities, it was suggested that Hampton Schools consider solar energy as a power alternative. In April 2020, the school board began pursuing solar-powered opportunities by creating and distributing a request for proposal (RFP) from qualified solar vendors with the goal of reducing operating expenses.
North Little Rock's Today's Power, Inc. was selected. The savings from the purchase power agreement are to be reallocated to services for district, students and Hampton School District’s and OECC's local community.
“We are excited to partner with Hampton Schools as they fulfill their mission” said Michael Henderson, president of Today’s Power, Inc. “Embracing leading edge technology so all of their students receive benefits of lower cost and contributing to a cleaner environment is sending the right message to the over 600 students they represent.”
Today’s Power, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI), a Little Rock-based utility service cooperative owned by 17 Arkansas electric distribution cooperatives.
Hampton School District encompasses 479.67 square miles of land. Hampton School District is the only public school district in Calhoun County. It serves 600 students from the communities of Hampton, Harrell, Tinsman, and Locust Bayou. The district consists of one high school, one elementary school, and one pre-k school. Hampton employs approximately 100 faculty and staff members.