East Side Elementary School Students of the Month were announced Tuesday.
The awards were sponsored by Farmers Bank and Trust and given to students from kindergarten through third grade that their teachers selected for outstanding classroom traits and behavior over the past month.
The honored students also received special pencil box gifts on behalf of Farmers Bank and Trust.
Students honored were Karson Martin, Audrianna Watson, Da Corey Todd, Joshua Carrington, Londyn Brown, Sutton Smith, Coleton Lewis, Markiaus Yates, Jayden Morales, Kennedy Loomis, Delilah Watson, Harper Sullivan, Jose Morales, Joey Owen, Donavin Dunn, Kay’le Milner, Zy’Riyah Johnson and Takenya Davis.