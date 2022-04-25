Latrina Brown was recently selected as the 2022 Teacher of the Year at Magnolia Middle School.
Brown is from Waldo and a graduate of Waldo High School. She attended Southern Arkansas University where she received a bachelor of education degree in 1994 and a master's degree in 2001.
Brown began teaching in Taylor at Taylor Elementary School, where she taught fourth-sixth grade math from 1994-2006. She joined Magnolia School District in 2006 and is currently teaching sixth grade math.
Brown has been teaching for a total of 28 years and feels truly blessed to have a career she loves.
Brown is a devoted wife and mother to her family. She is married to her best friend Charles Brown of Stephens, and has three children, Kris'Shonda, Krystal, and Rawlin.
She enjoys being around family, taking long walks, fishing, and eating.