Left to right are Magnolia School District counselors Tracy Card, Jill Callicott, Mary Heinze, Brandi Young, Anissa Franks, Carisa Owen and Tabatha Adams. Not pictured are Judy Barham and Kelly Ribble.

The Magnolia School District is recognizing the contributions of its nine school counselors during National School Counselor Week.

Each day these counselors make significant contributions to lives of our children. The district appreciates the work these counselors do to provide a positive influence on the future of all students.

The Magnolia School District counselors include:

Judy Barham -- Kindergarten Center at East Side

Anissa Franks -- East Side Elementary School

Carisa Owen -- Central Elementary School

Tabatha Adams -- Central Elementary School

Brandi Young -- Magnolia Middle School

Kelly Ribble -- Magnolia Middle School

Tracy Card -- Magnolia High School Freshman Academy

Mary Heinze -- Magnolia High School

Jill Callicott -- Magnolia High School

Arkansas recently recognized National School Counselor Week to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within the U.S. school system and how students are different as a result of what they do.

National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students meet their college and career aspirations.

