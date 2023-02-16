The Magnolia School District is recognizing the contributions of its nine school counselors during National School Counselor Week.
Each day these counselors make significant contributions to lives of our children. The district appreciates the work these counselors do to provide a positive influence on the future of all students.
The Magnolia School District counselors include:
Judy Barham -- Kindergarten Center at East Side
Anissa Franks -- East Side Elementary School
Carisa Owen -- Central Elementary School
Tabatha Adams -- Central Elementary School
Brandi Young -- Magnolia Middle School
Kelly Ribble -- Magnolia Middle School
Tracy Card -- Magnolia High School Freshman Academy
Mary Heinze -- Magnolia High School
Jill Callicott -- Magnolia High School
Arkansas recently recognized National School Counselor Week to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within the U.S. school system and how students are different as a result of what they do.
National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students meet their college and career aspirations.