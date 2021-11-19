The Magnolia High School Art Club is raising money to help pay for its art trip to Fayetteville/Bentonville next month.
The club is selling a variety of ornaments such as gingerbreads, Arkansas state clay ornaments, and iconic Magnolia blossoms.
The club also has a variety of homemade desserts, crotched hats and towels. People may request certain ornaments or hats.
Thanks to contributions, the art club will have the opportunity to experience all types of art and learn more background information.
People interested in supporting the fundraiser may email mariaLopezLoera22@magnoliaschools.net