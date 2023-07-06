Magnolia School District has published its policy for providing meals at no charge for children served under the National School Lunch Program, Afterschool Snack Program, and the School Breakfast Program.
Each school and the Central Office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
All adults, such as visitors, teachers, support staff members, and administrators of the district, must assume the full cost of the meal which is $3.50 for breakfast and $4.75 for lunch.
HOUSEHOLD APPLICATIONS
The household size and income criteria identified below will be used to determine eligibility for free and reduced-price meals for the Provision 2 Base Year 2023-2024. Children from households whose income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for free or reduced-price meals. All children will be fed at no charge for the school year 2023-2024 regardless of eligibility determinations. Federal reimbursement for the next three years will be based on eligibility determinations during this base year; therefore, it is important that an application be returned to the district. of the availability of free and reduced-price meals for their children.
Only one application should be submitted for each household. Applications are also available at the principal's office in each school.
CLICK HERE to get an application online.
To apply for free or reduced-price meals, households must complete the application and return it to the school. Applications will be considered incomplete if all information is not provided as described in the instructions provided with the application. Applications may be submitted at any time during the school year as circumstances change. The information households provide on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and verification of data.
Applications may be subject to verification at any time during the school year by school officials.
CATEGORICAL ELIGIBILITY
Children who are members of a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly food stamps, household are categorically eligible for free meals. School officials will determine eligibility for free meals based on documentation obtained directly from the SNAP office. School officials will notify households of their eligibility. Households who are notified of their eligibility but who do not want their children to receive free meals must contact the school. SNAP households should complete an application if they are not notified of their eligibility by September 25.
Households with children who are members of currently approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits (formerly food stamps) may submit an application with abbreviated information as described in the application instructions.
Children who are enrolled in Head Start / Even Start programs are categorically eligible for free meals. Contact Malinda McBride at 870-234-2677 with questions regarding Head Start / Even Start meal benefits.
Children certified as migrant, homeless or runaway by the district are categorically eligible for free meals. Contact Scott Nipper at 870-234-4933 with questions regarding migrant, homeless or runaway meal benefits.
Foster children who are the legal responsibility of a welfare agency or court are also eligible for benefits regardless of the income of the household with whom they reside. Eligibility for a foster child is based on the child being the legal responsibility of welfare agency or court. An application for a household that includes both foster children and non-foster must be completed for eligibility to be determined for the non-foster children. Contact Scott Nipper at 870-234-4933 with questions regarding foster children.
Children in households that receive WIC may be eligible for benefits. An application must be completed for determination of eligibility.
If a household member becomes unemployed during the school year, the household may be eligible for free or reduced-price meals provided that the loss of income causes the household income to be within the eligibility criteria. An application should be completed for determination of eligibility benefits.
Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy Malinda McBride, Child Nutrition director, will review applications and determine eligibility.
Parents or guardians dissatisfied with the ruling of the determining official may wish to discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis.