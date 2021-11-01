Community members are invited to attend the official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Warren Elementary School and Lumberjack Arena at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the new elementary school site.
Visitors can find the location at the gate on North Martin Street in Warren.
The Lumberjack and Lady Jack basketball arena set to be built will boast 1,895 capacity seating, with 2,500 seats available for non-basketball events in which the floor can be cleared.
