Stacy Buchanan has been named lead teacher in the Pre-k room and curriculum specialist at Central Baptist Church Wee Care Center in Magnolia.
The announcement was made this week by Britnee Weaver-Yates, director of Wee Care.
Stacy is-known in the community for her teaching experience. She holds a BSE from Southern Arkansas University and has 28 years of teaching experience. Her experience includes 11 years in Pre-K and eight years in kindergarten.
Stacy is married to David Buchanan and they have two daughters, Katie Herren who is married to Kyle, and Abby Forbes who is married to Brady. They also have two grandchildren, Truett and Calvin Herren.
Stacy is a native of Magnolia and a member of Central Baptist Church.
The announcement comes as Wee Care has been recognized by the Arkansas Better Beginnings program as a quality daycare center. Wee Care meets in the Central Baptist Church preschool area on North Jefferson Street just off the square. The building was just completely renovated in that area.
The Better Beginnings rating process looks at business practices, staff qualifications and training, classroom setting, educational learning environment and child health and development. The center has been rated with two out of a possible three stars and has begun working to complete three-star standing.
The center is currently enrolling students for the new school year beginning in August. Call the Wee Care Center at 870-234-1014 for more information or to schedule a visit.