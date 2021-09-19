As COVID-19 numbers are continuing to rise in the Texarkana area, local school districts are working diligently to find substitute teachers to replace those out on COVID-19 leave.
New Texas Education Agency guidelines, updated on September 2, encourage districts to have those that are living in a COVID-positive household to quarantine for the full 10-day period. With their new updates, local districts have seen a significant increase in teachers out for leave, while substitute teachers are becoming harder to find.
With the increase in demand for substitute teachers, districts have risen the daily pay for substitutes to encourage those in our area to apply for open positions.
Substitutes can now make over $120 a day to work in classrooms, and are encouraged to apply for open positions on district sites under their employment page.
