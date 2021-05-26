Lindy Westfall, a junior EAST student at Magnolia High School, has taken on two large projects this year.
Her first project was helping out the Hannah Pregnancy Resource Center. The Hannah Pregnancy Resource Center helps educate and provide resources for teens and other expecting mothers.
She created, printed, laminated and delivered over 50 posters to the center. The posters explain what the center does.
The second projects assists the Columbia County Library with its upcoming Summer Reading Program.
Children's librarian Kecia Sandusky enlisted Westfall to help with this summer’s "Tales and Tails" program. Westfall has helped by creating animal decorations as well as backdrops for photo booths and masks for children to wear and take pictures in over the summer.
The Summer Reading Program will kick off June 10 and will run through July 23 with activities for various age groups.