The TEXarkana Independent School District Board of Trustees announced key staff assignments for the 2021-22 school year, including two Southern Arkansas University graduates.
“I am really excited about these hires,” said Dr. Doug Brubaker, Superintendent of Schools. “Each of them is a gifted and experienced leader with a passion for helping students, staff members, and organizations to reach their full potential. They each have strong interpersonal skills, positive outlooks, and successful track records facilitating change that make them great matches for their new roles.”
Sherri Penix, current assistant superintendent of Human Resources & Campus Support at Fort Smith Public Schools, will join the Tiger Family as Chief Innovation Officer beginning August 2.
Penix earned her bachelor of science in Elementary Education & Early Childhood from Southern Arkansas University and a Master of Science in Guidance & Counseling from Henderson State University. She holds a Certification in Administration from University of Arkansas-Fayetteville and a Certification as an Educational Specialist in District Administration from Arkansas Tech University.
Patti O’Bannon, former principal of Nash Elementary School, is moving her talents to Texas High School as the new campus principal.
She holds a bachelor of science in Education from Southern Arkansas University, a master of science in Counseling Psychology and Principal Certification from Texas A&M University-Texarkana and a Superintendent Certification from the Bill Ratliff Executive Academy at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
