Troi Kacsir, a senior at Magnolia High School, has been notified by Ouachita Baptist University, PEO, Arkansas Department of Higher Education, Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, Arkansas Baptist Foundation that she has been awarded the Presidents Award Scholarship, Star Scholarship, Arkansas Governor's Distinguished Scholarship, Young Person of the Year Scholarship, Tiger Network Scholarship, Church Match Scholarship, and Pryor Scholarship Award. The value of these awards is $132,750. Troi is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Kacsir.