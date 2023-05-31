Two Magnolia High School students have won election to positions at Arkansas Boys State.
Jermaine George of Waldo was elected mayor of Lovell City. Mac Cross of Magnolia was elected a justice of the peace for Womack County.
City and county elections were held Monday as part of the 82nd annual session of Arkansas Boys State, where students build a mock government structure. They include 16 different mock cities each with their own city council, vice mayor, and mayor; and eight different mock counties each with their own county judge, vice county judge, county sheriff, and justices of the peace.
Cross and George are among more than 470 students from throughout the state attending Arkansas Boys State at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
Students are mock citizens in eight different counties, sixteen cities, and two political parties.
On Tuesday, students ran for the House of Representatives and Senate and begin campaigning for statewide office.
Arkansas Boys State is an immersive program in civics education designed for high school juniors.
Since 1940, the week-long summer program has transformed the next generation of leaders throughout the state and beyond.
These men have become state, national, and international leaders, including President Bill Clinton, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former White House Chiefs of Staff Mack McLarty and Jack Watson Jr., Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. John Boozman and Arkansas Chief Justice John Dan Kemp.
