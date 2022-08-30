The Magnolia School District welcomed 49 new licensed personnel to the district at its annual new teacher orientation training on August 11.
New teachers joining East Side Elementary School are Brandi Minter, kindergarten; Dani Mesick, 2nd grade; Jennifer Stuart, 2nd grade; Hunter Williams, 2nd grade; and Hannah Brown, 1st grade.
New teachers at Central Elementary School include Sydney Russell, 3rd grade; Melanie Martin, 4th grade; Jill Hughes, literacy intervention; Amy Emerson, 3rd grade; Hannah Graves, 3rd grade; Tabatha Adams, counselor; Julie Tullier, special education; Amber Savage, 5th grade; Carlee Lindsey, special education; and Mariam Soulmani, 4th grade.
The Magnolia Middle School's new teachers are Kayla Walker, 6th grade science; Adam Minter, 8th grade mathematics; Allison Girt, assistant band director; Dasja Torrence, 8th grade English; Kristin Smith, 6th grade mathematics; Zach Muldoon, PE, health and coach; Shabria Johnson, 7th grade mathematics; Andrea Kirkindoff, PE, health and coach; Brittany Yates, 6th grade science; Samantha Guzman, 8th grade
English; Trevor Blankenship, 6th grade English; Brandi Manuel, 8th grade mathematics; Conieveral Tullis, 8th grade social studies; Holly Chandler, 8th grade English; Ariel Hudgens, 7th grade English; and Caitlin Mullins, 8th grade science.
New teachers at Magnolia High School this year will be Janey Sanders art; Madalynn Vann, special education; Grace Anne Cornett, special education; Shanice Easter, family and consumer science; Jordan Scrivner, visual art; Nicole Lowe, English and special education; Morgan Baker, Theater; Susan Massey, mathematics; Shanavia Cole, English; Macy Lamkin, special education; D.J. Graham, assistant principal; Keysha Hill, PE, health and coach; Hayden Rybiski, coach; Jessica Dobbins; computer science and coach; Dana Walker, assistant principal; Doug Means, science, drivers education and coach; Calum Graham, health and coach; and Jessica Coppersmith, personal communications.