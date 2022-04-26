Reese Mitchell from the Emerson FFA Chapter was named a finalist for the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute at the 95th Arkansas FFA State Convention in Hot Springs, April 25-27.
Mitchell’s paper focused on African Swine Fever in China. African Swine Fever is a virus spreading rapidly across China due to improper biosecurity measures. She discussed how to help solve this problem.
Mitchell is the daughter of Lauren and Chris Mitchell. Her FFA advisor is Kayla Skelton.
Mitchell will attend the Global Youth Institute in Des Moines, Iowa, this fall.
The Arkansas Youth Institute was held on the University of Arkansas campus April 7. During the institute students discussed global challenges with experts, local leaders and their peers.
FFA is an integral part of the Agricultural Education division in the Arkansas Department of Career Education. The Arkansas FFA Association has more than 15,900 members and 229 chapters.