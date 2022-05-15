The Magnolia School District celebrated National School Nurse Day last week, acknowledging the accomplishments of school nurses and their efforts to meet the needs of students by improving the delivery of healthcare on each campus.
School nurses contribute to the community by helping students stay healthy, in school, and ready to learn, and keeping parents and guardians at work.
The Magnolia School District school nurses are:
Laura Neill -- Magnolia High School Freshman Academy
Amber Colvin -- Magnolia High School
Kenice Hayes -- Magnolia Middle School
Melissa Miller -- Central Elementary School
Alesha Miller -- East Side Elementary School
Kristie Wood -- Kindergarten at East Side Elementary School
Brandy Triplet -- Walker Pre-Kindergarten Center