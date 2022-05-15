The Magnolia School District celebrated National School Nurse Day last week, acknowledging the accomplishments of school nurses and their efforts to meet the needs of students by improving the delivery of healthcare on each campus.

School nurses contribute to the community by helping students stay healthy, in school, and ready to learn, and keeping parents and guardians at work.

The Magnolia School District school nurses are:

Laura Neill -- Magnolia High School Freshman Academy

Amber Colvin -- Magnolia High School

Kenice Hayes -- Magnolia Middle School

Melissa Miller -- Central Elementary School

Alesha Miller -- East Side Elementary School

Kristie Wood -- Kindergarten at East Side Elementary School

Brandy Triplet -- Walker Pre-Kindergarten Center

