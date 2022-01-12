Each month at Central Elementary School, teachers choose a "Student of the Month" from their homeroom.
The Central Students of the Month for January are:
3rd Grade -- Jana Elamami, Khristian Smith, Grady Allen, Ryder Herron, Joy Nsofor, Tate Spurling, Arriyal Higgins, Darien Marshall and Haydyn Bolser.
4th Grade -- Elizabeth Ferral, Zoe Biddle, Emma Watson, Nicholas Smith, Madison Elliott, Lydia McDonald, Kara Sledge, Keyatha Doss and Jackson Martin.
5th Grade -- Casanti Williams, Ga'Kaylen Harden, Jacorion Gillette, Shanvi Patel, Taten Walthall, Tamia Bayes, Kaden Slaughter, Harlin Walker and Claire Owen.