Magnolia High School FBLA students competed at the FBLA District IV Spring Conference on February 7 and placed in the following events:
Rayniya Biddle placed 5th in Introduction to Business Concepts.
Michael Poulsen placed 2nd in Introduction to Information Technology.
Brooke Bailey placed 3rd in Human Resource Management.
Samarra Clayton placed 2nd in International Business.
Kayla Grandon placed 6th in Political Science.
Kaelyn Lindsey placed 6th in Journalism.
Zekiyah McKamie placed 1st in Impromptu Speaking.
Alexander Poulsen placed 4th in Public Speaking.
Malajah Smith placed 5th in Word Processing.
Connor Waters placed 2nd in Introduction to Marketing Concepts.
The first through fourth place winners will compete in April at the FBLA State Conference.