ROSSTON – There was no fanfare, no celebration. Only a white sheet cake with white icing and blue flowers with the legend “Good Luck” on it.
This is how Rick McAfee’s final Nevada School District board meeting ended Thursday night. McAfee’s last day will be June 30 as he’s retiring after 30 years as the district’s superintendent. He will be replaced by Roy McCoy, whose official start date is July 1.
McAfee has been superintendent for 30 years and has been with the district since its inception, starting as principal. He said the “Good Luck” was for him on his retirement and McCoy on assuming duties as superintendent.
The meeting lasted less than 15 minutes as most of the business was easily handled by the board. Jason Arrington, principal, said the district’s alternative learning plan has been adopted by the state for the next five years, and the digital learning plan for Nevada High School has been accepted by the Arkansas Department of Education but needs to be approved by the Board of Education. He told the panel he found a company that will donate large diameter metal pipes the agriculture department can use to make BBQ pits to auction off.
Next year, Nevada will be offering volleyball as a sport. The standards are in and McCoy said he got a quote to do the floor work for $1,600.
McCoy asked the board if it wanted to consider changing its meeting dates from the last Thursday in the month as the district will be going to a four-day week next year and basketball games may be played on Thursday, and staff may want to get out of town for the long weekend.
The board chose to keep the meetings as they are, changing the date when necessary, such as is the case with the July meeting which will be July 22 as a demographer will be down to discuss the redrawing of board’s zoning boundaries.
