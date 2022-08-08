Columbia Christian School students and parents will meet for orientation at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 9.
The meeting will start in the arena, and then students and parents will head out to see teachers and classrooms. School supplies may be brought that evening as well.
Students will be counted absent if they do not attend orientation since this will be the first day of school.
First full day of school is Wednesday, August 10. Students may arrive at school no earlier than 7:30 a.m.
Dismissal times are K-4th, 3:15 p.m., and 5th-12th, 3:30 p.m.
