The East Side Elementary Star Students of the Month were announced April 25 during a ceremony at Magnolia Schools.
East Side Elementary School Students of the Month for April 2023 are Mia Wang, Skylar Joshua, Princeton McBride, Houston Davis, Ka’Lea Johnson, Raymond Williams, Triston Brown, Emily Boothe, Tucker Stewart, Maleck Barjas, Scarlett Crowell, Bentley Franks, Ayden French, Heaven Brown, Zaiden Loomis, Miller Britt, Kamriq Witcher and Jayden Shelton.
The awards, sponsored by Farmers Bank & Trust, were given to students from kindergarten through third grade whose teachers selected them for outstanding classroom traits and behavior. The recognized students also received special pencil box gifts on behalf of Farmers Bank & Trust.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office pitched in as well, and rewarded all April Star Students of the Month with ice cream vouchers from Dairy Queen.