Central Elementary School recently held its annual Third Grade Science Fair on Monday.
The students competed in four individual science categories. This
year all third grade science classes did group projects with all the work done within the classroom. The students had a common project, but each individual student had a unique hypothesis, experiments, and results.
All individual winners will move on to compete at the Regional Science Fair to be held March 31 at Southern Arkansas University.
The Overall champion was Samantha Baes with her project, "Paper Airplanes." Samantha competed in the Engineering, Math, and Computer Science category.
Competing in the Physical Science category, Erron Miller came away with the Overall Runner-Up award. Erron's project was called, "Height Affecting Distance."
Earth and Environmental Science
1st -- Ma'Kyria Porchia, Flooding Plants
2nd -- E'Miyah Allen, Flooding Plants
3rd -- Andrew Moore, Flooding Plants
Medicine and Health Science
1st -- Claire Roan, Testing Apple Juice
2nd -- Macie Carol, Juices
3rd -- Wade Wells, What Flavor are the Drinks?
Physical Science
1st -- Erron Miller, Height Affecting Distance
2nd -- Adriana Sorcia, Air Ball
3rd -- Aalayah Cole-McMorris, Bouncing Basketballs
3rd -- Jabrea Ratliff, Under Pressure
Engineering, Math and Computer Science
1st-- Samantha Baes, Paper Airplanes
2nd -- Brock Major, Paper Airplanes
3rd -- Cedrika Curry, Paper Airplanes
3rd -- Kyleigh Moore, Paper Airplanes