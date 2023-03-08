Central Elementary School recently held its annual Third Grade Science Fair on Monday.

The students competed in four individual science categories. This

year all third grade science classes did group projects with all the work done within the classroom. The students had a common project, but each individual student had a unique hypothesis, experiments, and results.

All individual winners will move on to compete at the Regional Science Fair to be held March 31 at Southern Arkansas University.

The Overall champion was Samantha Baes with her project, "Paper Airplanes." Samantha competed in the Engineering, Math, and Computer Science category.

Competing in the Physical Science category, Erron Miller came away with the Overall Runner-Up award. Erron's project was called, "Height Affecting Distance."

Earth and Environmental Science

1st -- Ma'Kyria Porchia, Flooding Plants

2nd -- E'Miyah Allen, Flooding Plants

3rd -- Andrew Moore, Flooding Plants

Medicine and Health Science

1st -- Claire Roan, Testing Apple Juice

2nd -- Macie Carol, Juices

3rd -- Wade Wells, What Flavor are the Drinks?

Physical Science

1st -- Erron Miller, Height Affecting Distance

2nd -- Adriana Sorcia, Air Ball

3rd -- Aalayah Cole-McMorris, Bouncing Basketballs

3rd -- Jabrea Ratliff, Under Pressure

Engineering, Math and Computer Science

1st-- Samantha Baes, Paper Airplanes

2nd -- Brock Major, Paper Airplanes

3rd -- Cedrika Curry, Paper Airplanes

3rd -- Kyleigh Moore, Paper Airplanes

