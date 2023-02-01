The Magnolia School District will make a decision about 5:30 a.m. Thursday on whether to keep schools closed for a second day due to winter weather.
CLICK HERE to see the district's Facebook page for closure information.
Expect periods of freezing rain. Significant icing likely. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%..
Updated: February 1, 2023 @ 5:48 pm
