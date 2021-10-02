ROSSTON – For the most part, it was business as usual for the Nevada School Board during its September meeting Thursday night.
However, there was a surprise thrown in with the resignation of Nevada High School Principal Jason Arrington. This was discussed during a 30 minute executive session with the board accepting the resignation effective Oct. 1, and naming Tonda Pennington the new NHS principal in his place, also effective Oct. 1.
The panel approved a 5 percent pay increase for those who worked more than their contractual obligation, or obtained a higher classification rating. This affected 18 employees.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at HopePrescott .com.