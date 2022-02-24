Larry Dunn, Magnolia High School choral director, was awarded the 2022 Arkansas Distinguished Director award at the Arkansas All-State Conference, held in Hot Springs on Saturday, February 19.
Dunn was one of 12 individuals nominated for the award.
To be nominated for the award, nominees must be active choral directors, with a minimum of five years' experience in a junior high/ middle school or senior high school in Arkansas. They must be active members of ArkCDA, and must participate in events sponsored by the ArkCDA.
Directors must have received a composite Division I rating in sight-reading and concert at region CPA in at least three of the past five years and must be directors whose choral programs clearly demonstrate a high level of activity, student interest, and community involvement.