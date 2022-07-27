Children in kindergarten through 6th grade are invited to attend the All Sports Camp from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, August 4 at the Magnolia High School Auxiliary Gym.
Registration is $30 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. All money collected from registration fees will go toward food purchases for the Panther Pantry.
Panther Pantry, located at East Side Elementary School, will be stocked with both shelf-stable food items and perishable food for children in need of additional food items.
CLICK HERE to see a Facebook video that tells more about Panther Pantry.
The All Sports Camp is designed to introduce young athletes to a variety of sports in one setting. Participants will rotate through sports stations with Magnolia High coaching staff and athletes.
Boys will rotate through football, baseball, basketball and tennis.
Girls will rotate through volleyball, softball, basketball, and cheer/dance.
The camp will end with a fun water event for all boys and girls.
Participants should wear sunscreen and clothing in which they can practice and get wet. They should bring a towel and a water bottle.
The sponsorship of Waller Wealth Management, Farmers Bank & Trust, and Peoples Bank will make it possible for all registration money to go toward the Panther Pantry.
CLICK HERE to sign-up a child online. Registration will also be accepted on the day of the camp.
People also have to option to sponsor a student.
Email questions to Whitteni Lindsey at Whitteni.lindsey@magnoliaschools.net .