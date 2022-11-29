The Division of Elementary and Secondary Education recently invited all Arkansas school districts to participate in the "Holiday Cards 4 Our Military Challenge,” and Magnolia students accepted it.
HCMC is a non-profit organization created in 2017. The goal of the organization is to provide holiday cards for as many active duty military service members as possible.
A total of 725 students in the Magnolia School District, working through their campus art classes, produced homemade holiday cards for military service members. The cards were collected from each campus and mailed to HCMC in early November to ensure delivery for the holidays.