Students from Maranatha Baptist Christian School in El Dorado recently traveled to Camp Garaywa in Clinton, MS, to take part in the Mid-South Regional Junior Convention.
The convention is affiliated with Accelerated Christian Education, and was for students age 9-12. During junior convention, students were given the opportunity to select from over 100 events to enter for competition with students throughout the region.
Awards are given to the top six finishers in each event. Maranatha Baptist students received awards this year are as follows:
1st Place:
Most Bible Chapters Read – Abigail Reed
Bible Bowl – Arlington Weido, David Reed, Abigail Reed
Soulwinning – Abigail Reed
Watercolor – Abigail Reed
Sketching – Abigail Reed
Female Solo – Abigail Reed
Mixed Duet – David Reed & Abigail Reed
400-Yard Run – David Reed
Male Solo – David Reed
2nd Place:
Mixed Duet – Arlington Weido & Vin Weido
Table Tennis – Arlington Weido
Most Bible Chapters Read – David Reed
50-Yard Dash – Vin Weido
400-Yard Dash – Abigail Reed
3rd Place:
Character Trait Photo – Liam Gilkey
3-on-3 Basketball – Vin Weido, David Reed, Liam Gilkey
Table Tennis – David Reed
Spelling – Arlington Weido
4th Place:
Photography, Mono Plants & Animals – Vin Weido
Table Tennis – Vin Weido
Frisbee Throw – Vin Weido
Softball Throw – David Reed
Colored Pencils – Liam Gilkey
Color Scenic Photograph – Liam Gilkey
6th Place:
Frisbee Throw – Liam Gilkey
Cup Stacking – Liam Gilkey
Maranatha Baptist Christian School is a ministry of Bible Baptist Church, led by Pastor J.D. Weido. The school principal is Bob Weido.
CLICK HERE to see the school website.