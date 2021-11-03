Baptists

Maranatha Baptist Christian School students attending the Mid-South Regional Junior Convention were, left to right, Liam Gilkey, David Reed, Vin Weido, Arlington Weido, Abigail Reed.

Students from Maranatha Baptist Christian School in El Dorado recently traveled to Camp Garaywa in Clinton, MS, to take part in the Mid-South Regional Junior Convention.

The convention is affiliated with Accelerated Christian Education, and was for students age 9-12. During junior convention, students were given the opportunity to select from over 100 events to enter for competition with students throughout the region.

Awards are given to the top six finishers in each event. Maranatha Baptist students received awards this year are as follows:

1st Place:

Most Bible Chapters Read – Abigail Reed

Bible Bowl – Arlington Weido, David Reed, Abigail Reed

Soulwinning – Abigail Reed

Watercolor – Abigail Reed

Sketching – Abigail Reed

Female Solo – Abigail Reed

Mixed Duet – David Reed & Abigail Reed

400-Yard Run – David Reed

Male Solo – David Reed

2nd Place:

Mixed Duet – Arlington Weido & Vin Weido

Table Tennis – Arlington Weido

Most Bible Chapters Read – David Reed

50-Yard Dash – Vin Weido

400-Yard Dash – Abigail Reed

3rd Place:

Character Trait Photo – Liam Gilkey

3-on-3 Basketball – Vin Weido, David Reed, Liam Gilkey

Table Tennis – David Reed

Spelling – Arlington Weido

4th Place:

Photography, Mono Plants & Animals – Vin Weido

Table Tennis – Vin Weido

Frisbee Throw – Vin Weido

Softball Throw – David Reed

Colored Pencils – Liam Gilkey

Color Scenic Photograph – Liam Gilkey

6th Place:

Frisbee Throw – Liam Gilkey

Cup Stacking – Liam Gilkey

Maranatha Baptist Christian School is a ministry of Bible Baptist Church, led by Pastor J.D. Weido. The school principal is Bob Weido.

