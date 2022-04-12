Southern Arkansas University Bands and the Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission are hosting the inaugural Southern Arkansas Jazz Festival at the Magnolia Performing Arts Center.
The day-long event will be held at MPAC from 8 a.m. through a concert on Tuesday night, April 26.
The day of music and clinics will allow students to perform in the new facility and receive hands-on instruction from world-class jazz musicians and educators. The all-inclusive event includes high school performances, artist instruction, two masterclasses, and the finale concert featuring the two guest artists and the SAU Jazz Ensemble.
All participants and attendees are invited to the masterclasses and performances by other bands.
Each artist will give recorded comments on band performances, and then join them on stage to rehearse the group. Unlike other festivals, this will not be a judged or “ranked” event. The only goal is the performance and learning opportunity.
Guest artists will be Jessy J and Dr. Nathan Warner.
Jessy J is a Billlboard No. 1 recording artist. She has played sax for Michael Buble, Michael Bolton and Steven Tyler, and has performed on “Dancing with the Stars,” “America's Got Talent” and other programs.
Dr. Nathan Warner has played for Lady Antebellum, Peter Cetera, Doc Severinsen and Clay Aiken, among others. He also taught at the prestigious Manhattan School of Music.
