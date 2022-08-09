Magnolia Middle School students get schedules this week.

Magnolia Middle School has announced its student schedule pick-up days.
8th Grade - August 10
7th Grade - August 11
6th Grade - August 12
Pick-up times will be 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. each day.
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High near 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 6:05 am
Magnolia Middle School has announced its student schedule pick-up days.
8th Grade - August 10
7th Grade - August 11
6th Grade - August 12
Pick-up times will be 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. each day.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.