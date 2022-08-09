MMS

Magnolia Middle School students get schedules this week.

Magnolia Middle School has announced its student schedule pick-up days.

8th Grade - August 10

7th Grade - August 11

6th Grade - August 12

Pick-up times will be 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. each day.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you