The Magnolia Public School Foundation (MPSF) recently awarded scholarships to three Magnolia High School seniors.
Nathan Baker, Kendall Cheatham, and Zoie Dixon were each awarded $1,000. All three are currently planning to attend Southern Arkansas University.
The foundation was created three years ago for two purposes: To provide grants to teachers for enriching the classroom experience for their students with opportunities above the basic experience and to provide scholarship assistance to qualifying high school seniors. In the past three years, MPSF has been able to fund nine scholarships to students and seven grants to teachers.
The MPSF encourages Magnolia Public School alumni and patrons to participate in these awards.
People who want more information may call Jennifer Hubbard 870-904-2018/870-234-6356. Contributions may be mailed to Magnolia Public School Foundation, P.O. Box 177, Magnolia, AR 71754.
All donations are tax deductible.