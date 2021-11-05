Donnell Ford spoke to the Magnolia School Board about the mentoring program during Monday’s meeting.
He read several testimonies from teachers supporting the program, who spoke of specific students and how their behavior has changed while involved with a mentor.
Donnell and Darrell Ford have been mentoring students across all campuses since the school year began.
“We built relationships with teachers first, before building relationships with students,” he said. “We hold the kid accountable. It works to have someone as a mediator between student and teacher where the student can see where they’re wrong and have an opportunity to apologize.”
They also halt problems before they get out of hand as they visit campuses.
“I’ve quickly seen that the two guys we have are the right guys, but they’re not enough guys for the job,” Superintendent John Ward said. “We need to add mentors on each campus.”
School board president Mike Waters said this is a great program and that the board appreciated Ford’s leadership.
In other board news:
-- Superintendent John Ward was again recognized for winning Arkansas Superintendent of the Year. Arkansas State Representatives David Fielding and Lane Jean formally presented Ward with a citation that recognized him as the 2022 Arkansas Superintendent of the Year.
The citation valued Ward's leadership abilities, communication skills, professionalism, and community involvement. The Arkansas House of Representatives directed the citation and was signed by Fielding and Jean; DeAnn Vaught of District 4; and Speaker of the House Matthew Shepherd. Ward is in his eighth year serving as the educational leader for the district.
“We’re proud of you for your dedication to our kids,” Jean said.
-- Board approved a bond refinancing bid of 2.27 percent. This is less than the current rate of 2.68 percent. This decrease should save the district $354,943 over the life of the bond issue.
-- Leslie Mayo was named surrogate parent for the district. In the event the district had a student who was a ward of the state, she would serve as a representative for that student.
-- Board approved new board zone election maps for the district. School board elections will be held May 24, 2022.