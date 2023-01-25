Panther Pantry, is a weekend food program that helps families of East Side Elementary children by providing shelf-stable, easy open, and even cold ingredients including meats, cheeses, milk, and fresh fruits to make meals for the entire family to enjoy.
Each year, the Steve Crowell family puts on a light show during the holiday season to benefit local non-profits. This year the light show proceeds of $2,123 went to support the Panther Pantry.
Greg Rich of Greg Rich & Associates also donated $500 to the Panther Pantry in honor of all the families who visited the Crowell Christmas Lights through the Panthers Pay It Forward program. Over 200 families visited the lights in support of the program.
Organizers of the Panther Pantry expressed their appreciation to the Crowell Family Foundation and Greg Rich for their support in this wonderful community project.