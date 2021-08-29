One of Magnolia’s premiere new school facilities is now open and ready to serve the Magnolia School District.
In what served as a soft grand opening of sorts Thursday night, the newly-completed Magnolia Performing Arts Center, or MPAC, played host the first public performances in the $8.7-million campus facility at Magnolia High School.
The PMAC will host a public grand opening and ribbon-cutting today from 2-4 p.m. The ribbon ceremony will take place from 2 to 2:15 p.m. After that, anyone who wishes to tour the facility will be able do so.
Ideal Construction Company of Crossett was the general contractor for the MPAC.
The Magnolia Public Schools Foundation, an independent local nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of education within
the district, presented the event as a fundraising effort. It raised thousands of dollars for student scholarships and grants to Magnolia teachers.
The gathering featured a meet-and-greet in the MPAC’s new lobby, as well as an hour-long musical showcase by multiple Magnolia students, faculty and musical organizations.
Included in the show were solo displays from Magnolia High School students River Morgan (guitar), and Justin McDonald (piano), Magnolia High School 2020 alum Bailey McCook (vocals), and Magnolia Middle School choral teacher Kaitlyn Mahaffey-McGee (vocals).
The 950-seat hall also held group performances from the MHS Jazz Band, MHS Orchestral Winds and Percussion Band, and the MHS Chamber Choir.
“When you look around, would you ever think Magnolia would have an event center like this,” said Steve Card, president and chairman of the Magnolia Public Schools Foundation.
The MPAC has been used for internal Magnolia Schools functions during the lead-up to the 2021-22 school year, but Thursday was the first true public event in the facility. The building has the ability to host a variety of events, including group school gatherings, plays, musical shows, recitals, and more.
Funding for the new venue was procured after Magnolia Public School District voters in 2017 elected to raise the education millage rate from 29.6 mills to 33 mills.
And while the new performing arts center is one of the most noticeable changes around Magnolia campuses since construction began in 2018, it is only part of the more than $20 million in capital improvements announced by the district four years ago. Other major projects have included the construction of a ninth-grade freshman academy and auxiliary gymnasium at MHS, as well as infrastructure improvements at East Side Elementary and Central Elementary.
On Thursday, the presence of a striking and spacious new facility dedicated solely to the arts was not lost on one Magnolia faculty member.
“I never in a million years thought we would be standing here in a facility of this magnitude,” said Larry Dunn, director of performing arts at Magnolia High School.
Besides the large stage area -- one that features enough space for a full orchestra -- the MPAC contains auditorium ceilings, echo-dampening wall and rafter panels, theater-style seating on a gradually sloped lower bowl, and staircase-led seating at the rear of the hall.
The facility also features plenty of room for mingling in the large lobby area, as well as a kitchen, green rooms, storage areas, restrooms, and more.
“This is a state-of-art, multi-million dollar performing arts center,” Dunn added.
The new building is the pinnacle of investments into the arts by the school district over the past two years. In 2019, Magnolia Schools merged all of its performing arts programs into one department. The district now features elementary music, band, choir, theater, A/V technology and film, and broadcast journalism. In total, 11 dedicated faculty members guide the department.
“I can say with blessed assurance, our team is second-to-none,” said Dunn. “ … We have a true department, across-the-board, to make sure that Magnolia is leading the pack in the state and that Magnolia is leading the charge in the nation for producing high-quality performing arts musicians.”
The new MPAC has also had an effect on the Magnolia Public School Foundation's goals. In closing his remarks Thursday before the musical showcase began, Card noted that the nonprofit will now focus more of its resources on performing arts scholarships.
“We need to shift gears a little bit and do more for performing arts,” he said. “We’ve got this great venue for people coming back to Magnolia.”
The Magnolia High School Chamber Choir closed out Thursday’s opening performance at the MPAC.
Larry Dunn, MSD Director of Performing Arts and the choral conductor at Magnolia High School, takes a bow after a performance by the MHS Chamber Choir.
The interior of the newly-opened Magnolia Performing Arts Center at Magnolia High School.
Kaitlyn Mahaffey-McGee, a choral instructor at Magnolia Middle School, sings during a solo vocal performance at the MPAC.
River Morgan, a member of the Magnolia High School Chamber Choir, performs a solo rendition of “Here Comes the Sun” on acoustic guitar.
The MPAC at Magnolia High School's campus held its first public event Thursday, Aug. 26, as part of a fundraising event for the Magnolia Public Schools Foundation.
The MHS Orchestral Band performed Thursday at the new MPAC. The newly-completed facility is located on the north side of Magnolia High School’s campus.
Chris Sanders, band director at Magnolia High School, directs applause to his student musicians after a performance of the MHS Jazz Band.
Steve Card, chairman of the Magnolia Public Schools Foundation, addresses the crowd Thursday before a series of student musical performances at the MPAC.
Magnolia High School student Justin McDonald plays a piano rendition of “Amazing Grace” during the first public performances at the newly-opened MPAC. The student musician is also a member of the MHS Chamber Choir.