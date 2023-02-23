Each month at Central Elementary School, teachers choose a "Student of the Month" from their homeroom.
The Central Students of the Month for February are:
Third Grade: Arleigh Walthall, Brock Major, Charity Christopher, Erron Miller, Omar Benitez, Ja'nyla Ross, Claude (Wade) Wells, Parker Nichols, Cametra Williams.
Fourth Grade: Louis Johnson, Paris Crowe, Aden Lewis, Linda Brown, D'Aisa Curry, Elizabeth Snider, Reese Christenson, Ryder Herron.
Fifth Grade: Jace Foster, Ruth Heinze, Madison Elliott, Seriyah Million. A'Marian Turner, Millie Kate Atkinson, Maelee Selph, Kamryn Franks, Memphis Flow, X'Zairrea Sanders.
Third Grade Students of the Month at Central Elementary School. Front, left to right, Arleigh Walthall, Brock Major, Charity Christopher, Erron Miller. Back, Omar Benitez, Ja'nyla Ross, Claude (Wade) Wells, Parker Nichols, Cametra Williams.
Fourth Grade Students of the Month at Central Elementary School. Front, left to right, Louis Johnson, Paris Crowe, Aden Lewis, Linda Brown. Back, D'Aisa Curry, Elizabeth Snider, Reese Christenson, Ryder Herron.
Fifth Grade Students of the Month at Central Elementary School. Front, left to right, Jace Foster, Ruth Heinze, Madison Elliott, Seriyah Million. Back, A'Marian Turner, Millie Kate Atkinson, Maelee Selph, Kamryn Franks, Memphis Flow, X'Zairrea Sanders.