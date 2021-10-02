Lafayette County Elementary School has selected its Students of the Month for September.
Third grade -- FaithLynn Force and Jacie Hardy.
Fourth grade -- Rayney Duran and Kade Perkison.
Fifth grade – Tristan Nash and Kortlyn Bluford.
Sixth grade – Alaura Danner and Bentley Dillion.
Lafayette County Elementary students of the month include, from left to right, third graders FaithLynn Force and Jacie Hardy, and fourth graders Rayney Duran and (not pictured) Kade Perkison.
Lafayette County Elementary students of the month include, from left to right, fifth graders Tristan Nash and Kortlyn Bluford, and sixth graders Alaura Danner and Bentley Dillon.