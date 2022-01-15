Nevada High School has reported its 2nd 9 Weeks and first semester Honor Roll.
2nd 9 Weeks All A Honor Roll
7th Grade: Zetteann Brown, Lukas Howard, Peyton Jackson, Izabella English and Bella Petite
8th Grade: Jordin Haley, Alivia Key, Justin Myrick and Paxtyn Tolar
10th Grade: Brycten Harris, Zekiah Strickland and Clay Walraven
12th Grade: Ethan Burns, Jada Grant, and Karsyn Taylor
2nd 9 Weeks A/B Honor Roll
7th Grade: Rico Aparicio, J.D. Barnes, Reid Casey, Alyssa Collins, Makayla Collins, Reagan Cranford, Efryn McKinnon, Aiden Miller, Caleb Reyes and Alan Smith
8th Grade: Andrew Allen, Judy Burkhalter, Hurkillis Burns, Elizabeth Dillard, Alishia Gulley, Kobe Hughey, Ke’asia Pearson, Blair Ratcliff, Stacy Rupe, Keyonte Wingfield and Alexis Wise
9th Grade: Karleigh Carlton, Destin Lewis, Caleb Moss, Jillian Pinner, and Kalisa Williams
10th Grade: Cardiaire Adair, Reed Foster, Madison McMullan, Makenzie McMullan, Ze’Miah Morgan, Alexis Smith and Aerilynn Tolar
11th Grade: Breanna Dillard, L.J. Christopher, JaNiya Harper and Nakia Prater
12th Grade: Sebastian Garcia, Maximus Key, Karsen Moss and Madison Patrick
1st Semester All A Honor Roll
7th Grade: Rico Aparicio, Zetteann Brown, Lukas Howard, Peyton Jackson, Izabella English, Efryn McKinnon, Bella Petite and Duane Smith
8th Grade: Elizabeth Dillard, Jordin Haley, Alivia Key, Justin Myrick, Paxtyn Tolar, and Keyonte Wingfield
10th Grade: Brycten Harris, Zekiah Strickland, Aerilynn Tolar, and Clay Walraven
12th Grade: Ethan Burns, Jada Grant, and Karsyn Taylor
1st Semester A/B Honor Roll
7th Grade: J.D. Barnes, Reid Casey, Alyssa Collins, Christena Meeker, Aiden Miller and Caleb Reyes
8th Grade: Andrew Allen, Nakya Brown, Judy Burkhalter, Hurkillis Burns, Alishia Gulley, A’mariya Haynie, Chloe Herring, Kobe Hughey, Tatum John, Chlares Johnson and Ke’asia Perason
9th Grade: Karleigh Carlton, Morgan Dillard, Destin Lewis, Caleb Moss, Jillian Pinner, Nathan Pipkins and Kalisa Williams
10th Grade: Cardiaire Adair, Reed Foster, Makenzie McMullan, Payton Parker and Alexis Smith
11th Grade: Max Callicott, Breanna Dillard, L.J. Christopher, Lily Hampton, JaNiya Harper, Garrett Hilliard, Kemyah Jackson, Neil Langston, Skylar Pearson, Nakia Prater, Kaylie Russo and Tyneshia Young
12th Grade: Nicolas Hart, Maximus Key, Karsen Moss, Madison Patrick, and Tanner Woodell
3.0 GPA
7th Grade: Tobin Campbell, Shatara Christopher, Makayla Collins, Reagan Cranford, Ashlyn Deloach, Kadden Dowdle, Tristan Griffith, Yasmine Harris, Lylah Hicks, Reese Hughey, Kaylie Hurt, Alyssa Langston, Amauri Mitchell, Zyirannah Vines, Zyirhun Vines, and Brandon Wilson
8th Grade: Drake Autrey, Aniya Beasely, A’Yani Parham, Jaxon Elder, Mike Harrington, Kali Johnston, C.J. McCallie, Emmalee Pennington, Stacy Rupe and Tatyanna Young
9th Grade: Wesley Almand, Kavion Coleman, Leymy Contreras, Chamile Corbett, Katie Haddix, Cage Kale, Karsyn Peck, Brogan Rhodes, and Kyron Williams
10th Grade: Remington Autrey, Ashely Barnes, Daniel Clark, Kadiya Curry, Caleb Ellis, B.J. Evans, Shontarius Gulley, Charlese Johnson, Madison McMullan, C.J. Mixon, Ze’Miah Morgan, Jaina Murphy and NiJhae Nolen
11th Grade: Chad Blake, Jeremiah Blakely, Shondrika Blakley, Gracie Burns, Ja’Brandon Gulley, Tanner Harris, Kylee Hart, Mya Hughey, Kadi Johnston, Jalen Lowe and Kennedy Messer
12th Grade: Damoriea Christopher, Jamari Evans, Sebastian Garcia, Grayson Gourley, Ashanti Paden and Nicole VazQuez