Nevada

Nevada High School has reported its 2nd 9 Weeks and first semester Honor Roll.

2nd 9 Weeks All A Honor Roll

7th Grade: Zetteann Brown, Lukas Howard, Peyton Jackson, Izabella English and Bella Petite

8th Grade: Jordin Haley, Alivia Key, Justin Myrick and Paxtyn Tolar

10th Grade: Brycten Harris, Zekiah Strickland and Clay Walraven

12th Grade: Ethan Burns, Jada Grant, and Karsyn Taylor

2nd 9 Weeks A/B Honor Roll

7th Grade: Rico Aparicio, J.D. Barnes, Reid Casey, Alyssa Collins, Makayla Collins, Reagan Cranford, Efryn McKinnon, Aiden Miller, Caleb Reyes and Alan Smith

8th Grade: Andrew Allen, Judy Burkhalter, Hurkillis Burns, Elizabeth Dillard, Alishia Gulley, Kobe Hughey, Ke’asia Pearson, Blair Ratcliff, Stacy Rupe, Keyonte Wingfield and Alexis Wise

9th Grade: Karleigh Carlton, Destin Lewis, Caleb Moss, Jillian Pinner, and Kalisa Williams

10th Grade: Cardiaire Adair, Reed Foster, Madison McMullan, Makenzie McMullan, Ze’Miah Morgan, Alexis Smith and Aerilynn Tolar

11th Grade: Breanna Dillard, L.J. Christopher, JaNiya Harper and Nakia Prater

12th Grade: Sebastian Garcia, Maximus Key, Karsen Moss and Madison Patrick

1st Semester All A Honor Roll

7th Grade: Rico Aparicio, Zetteann Brown, Lukas Howard, Peyton Jackson, Izabella English, Efryn McKinnon, Bella Petite and Duane Smith

8th Grade: Elizabeth Dillard, Jordin Haley, Alivia Key, Justin Myrick, Paxtyn Tolar, and Keyonte Wingfield

10th Grade: Brycten Harris, Zekiah Strickland, Aerilynn Tolar, and Clay Walraven

12th Grade: Ethan Burns, Jada Grant, and Karsyn Taylor

1st Semester A/B Honor Roll

7th Grade: J.D. Barnes, Reid Casey, Alyssa Collins, Christena Meeker, Aiden Miller and Caleb Reyes

8th Grade: Andrew Allen, Nakya Brown, Judy Burkhalter, Hurkillis Burns, Alishia Gulley, A’mariya Haynie, Chloe Herring, Kobe Hughey, Tatum John, Chlares Johnson and Ke’asia Perason

9th Grade: Karleigh Carlton, Morgan Dillard, Destin Lewis, Caleb Moss, Jillian Pinner, Nathan Pipkins and Kalisa Williams

10th Grade: Cardiaire Adair, Reed Foster, Makenzie McMullan, Payton Parker and Alexis Smith

11th Grade: Max Callicott, Breanna Dillard, L.J. Christopher, Lily Hampton, JaNiya Harper, Garrett Hilliard, Kemyah Jackson, Neil Langston, Skylar Pearson, Nakia Prater, Kaylie Russo and Tyneshia Young

12th Grade: Nicolas Hart, Maximus Key, Karsen Moss, Madison Patrick, and Tanner Woodell

3.0 GPA

7th Grade: Tobin Campbell, Shatara Christopher, Makayla Collins, Reagan Cranford, Ashlyn Deloach, Kadden Dowdle, Tristan Griffith, Yasmine Harris, Lylah Hicks, Reese Hughey, Kaylie Hurt, Alyssa Langston, Amauri Mitchell, Zyirannah Vines, Zyirhun Vines, and Brandon Wilson

8th Grade: Drake Autrey, Aniya Beasely, A’Yani Parham, Jaxon Elder, Mike Harrington, Kali Johnston, C.J. McCallie, Emmalee Pennington, Stacy Rupe and Tatyanna Young

9th Grade: Wesley Almand, Kavion Coleman, Leymy Contreras, Chamile Corbett, Katie Haddix, Cage Kale, Karsyn Peck, Brogan Rhodes, and Kyron Williams

10th Grade: Remington Autrey, Ashely Barnes, Daniel Clark, Kadiya Curry, Caleb Ellis, B.J. Evans, Shontarius Gulley, Charlese Johnson, Madison McMullan, C.J. Mixon, Ze’Miah Morgan, Jaina Murphy and NiJhae Nolen

11th Grade: Chad Blake, Jeremiah Blakely, Shondrika Blakley, Gracie Burns, Ja’Brandon Gulley, Tanner Harris, Kylee Hart, Mya Hughey, Kadi Johnston, Jalen Lowe and Kennedy Messer

12th Grade: Damoriea Christopher, Jamari Evans, Sebastian Garcia, Grayson Gourley, Ashanti Paden and Nicole VazQuez

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you