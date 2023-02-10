Students at Central Elementary School are collecting specific travel-size toiletry items to be used to make up "family bags" that Children's Hospital gives to parents who have children staying in the hospital.
Students will be collecting these items through February 24.
Once the items have been sorted and counted, they will be delivered to Children's Hospital. Anyone interested in making a donation may drop off items at the school office at 456 East North Street during regular school hours.
The following list includes very specific items that are being accepted. All products should be new and unopened. Travel size bottles are required for individual use.
Shampoo
Conditioner
Deodorant
Toothpaste
Toothbrush