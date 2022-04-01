The International Cultural Exchange Services has a new local coordinator.
Brittany Hartness is from Bodcaw.
“I have been working in exchange for the last 8 years and as a teenager my family hosted exchange students. I also raise cows on a small family farm. I truly believe Arkansas is one of the most beautiful states in America and love sharing it with new cultures.
“I'm excited to work with exchange students because it makes the student's dreams come true. I love exchanging our culture and learning about theirs.”
Hartness is excited for the opportunity to work with international high school students and the local families that host them and feels that having exchange students in local schools and communities increase mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries.
Hartness will be working with families and schools in the area. She is currently looking for families that would like to host for the school year of 2022-23.
Exchange students live as a member of the host family—not a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules, and help with chores. Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses.
Host families provide room and board and loving parental guidance to the student.
As the local coordinator, Hartness is available to answer questions, give advice, and provide general support to students and host families throughout the experience.
For more information about hosting or working with ICES, contact Hartness at bhartness@icesusa.org.
ICES is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting a peaceful world by increasing international awareness and understanding through cultural sharing experiences.
CLICK HERE to see the ICES website.