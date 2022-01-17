The Magnolia School District will continue to be closed Tuesday due to the number of staff and students in isolation as part of the current COVID-19 outbreak.
The district cancelled in-person classes for last Friday, and schools were closed Monday for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.
Tuesday will also be used as an alternative method of instruction, or “AMI,” day.
B boys, A girls and A boys basketball games at Camden Fairview on Tuesday will be played.
Superintendent John Ward said Monday afternoon that a special Magnolia School Board meeting may be held on Tuesday to discuss whether mask-wearing will be required on campus if on-campus classes resume on Wednesday.
The district is also trying to update figures for COVID-19 cases on Magnolia campuses. The district hasn’t updated its information since last Monday.