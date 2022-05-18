Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 92F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: May 18, 2022 @ 7:26 am
Magnolia High's 2022 senior class will graduate on Thursday night.
Kemarion Adams is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Laurel Adkins is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Cage Arnold is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Manuel Baes is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Jameson Baker is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Janayi Baker is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Eli Barnett is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Tania Beasley is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Tylaa Beraud is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Amaya Berry is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
LaTydrick Berry is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Jalaiha Bishop is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Jackson Boyd is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Carson Bridges is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Emily Brigham is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Aaliyah Broomfield is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Brianna Brummett is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Jaden Bush is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Jesus Cadana-Reyes is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Thomas Campos-Diaz is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Brinaya Carey is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Kendrick Carey is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Taniya Carey is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Za'narria Carey is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Allyson Carter is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Chassidy Carter is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Lamarkus Carter is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Mathew Castleman is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Allyson Chambliss is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Billy Coke is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Jaden Cole is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Zachary Colquitt is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Cierra Cooper is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Destiny Cooper is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Shannon Coopersmith is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Lindsey Cornwell is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Myka Craig is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Alyson Cranston is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Peyton Creech is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Selena Criner is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Alyson Critton is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Janay Cross is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Lamarcus Curry is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Guangqian Dai is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Erin Daniel is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Lawezleon Davis is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Lionel Davis is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Makayla Davis is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Missouri Davis is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
John Dodson is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Jackson Doherty is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Cameron Dooley is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Isaly Duffield is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Tytianna Dunn is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Kaylee Dyson is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Jaquarious Easter is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Mariyah Easter is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Maurianna Easter is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Seth Edwards is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Tanner Edwards is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Lazariah Ellis is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Preston Ellis is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Jamorea Ellison is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Tavarius Ferguson is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Kaleigha Fielstra is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Trelarenz Flowers is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Kandace Force is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Derrian Ford is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Tyler Fronek is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Jasmine Fuller is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Abby Garcia is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Colby Garland is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Marquavion Gilbert is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Bracelynn Glover is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Alex Gomez is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Jesus Gonzalez is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Emily Gordon is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Kiara Green is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Makenzie Green is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Nicholas Green is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Christopher Griffith is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Riley Hall is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Sh'Kwon'Ya Hampton is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Brice Hanson is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Giavanni Hardwell is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Brooke Harmon is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Alisa Harris is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Ja'Lisa Harris is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Jalisa Harris is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Janiya Harris is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Kahari Harris is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Tarriunia Harris is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Kallee Harrison is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Alilyah Hartsfield is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
T'Navious Hayes is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Jamarious Heard is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Tylicia Henderson is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Kiadriana Henry is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Ja'Kayah Hill-Fields is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Kierra Howell is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Jaycee Hughes is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Jeremiah Hughes is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Amarion Jermany is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Chrishayla Johnson is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Danajia Johnson is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Jamya Johnson is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Darrell Jones is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.
Dedarius Jones is a member of the Magnolia, Arkansas High School Class of 2022.