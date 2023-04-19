Ashley Reed was recently chosen as the Magnolia Middle School's Teacher of the Year.
Reed was raised in Marysville and graduated from Smackover High School.
She received her bachelor's degree in agriculture education from Southern Arkansas University. She currently teaches seventh grade science at Magnolia Middle School.
Reed has spent all seven years of her career in education teaching seventh and eighth grade science in Magnolia. This is also her seventh year coaching the Middle School Quiz Bowl Team. Reed has always known that she wanted to be a teacher and comes from a long line of educators.
Reed has been married to her college sweetheart, Dillon Reed, for close to seven years. Together they have one son, Asa, who will soon celebrate his first birthday.
The Reeds have two cats, Calla and Aster, and one dog, Daisy. Mrs. Reed loves cooking, baking, reading, and spending time with family and friends. She and her family enjoy time spent with their church family at New Life Community Church.