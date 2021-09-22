South Arkansas Christian School in Lewisville is hosting an Arts and Crafts Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 6.
The show encourages area residents to buy and shop local.
Proceeds from the event will be used to help various expenses such as school activities including field trips and supplies for students.
Craft creators and vendors are welcome but need to complete a registration form and return it by October 29. CLICK ON THE PDF to get a registration form.
The application will not be active until payment is received. All application payments are non-refundable.
For more information, contact Krystal Hawkins at 870-949-9156 or email krystalhawkins2019@gmail.com .
CLICK HERE to see the event’s page on Facebook.