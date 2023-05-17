Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 78F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: May 17, 2023 @ 7:38 am
Paige Destiny Al-Hassan is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Porter Dee Alston is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Wilson Adiel Alvarado-Hernandez is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Cordage'a Baker is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Blake Merritt Barker is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Emily Ann Baskin is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Jasmine Lynell Bates is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Dalen Michael Blanchard is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Makia Brantley is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Zateriney Nashayla Marquit Brock is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Jeremiah Lontra Brooks is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
David Cade Browning is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Hunter Lee Buford is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Antonio De'Morris Burnell is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Tra'Maine Mortez Burton is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Kevin Daniel Cabriales is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Shaniah Chevez Shanae Calloway is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Keylee Ann Camp is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Kaitlyn Marie Carr is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Elizabeth Arlena Carson is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Jada Sy'mone Carter is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Jase Teshawn Carter is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Emily Jean Cassidy is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Connor Felts Chamberlain is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
O'Koyah Danyelle Cheatham is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Samarra A'taja Clayton is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Mia Jordan Collins is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Jasmine Nicole Crisp is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Garrion Diego Curry is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Eliana Grace Curtis is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Reese Trinity Dare is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Darius Davonta Davis is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Devaon Lynn Davis is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Jessica Del Angel is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Devonte Marqueon Dennis is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Kaharieon Syi'gegas Niquis Doss is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Camron Shane Dover is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Devin Ke'yon Dunn Jr. is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Antasia Shvonne Easter is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
I'Shanna Monae Ellis is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Marley Jean Ford is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
William Brayden Fort is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Romero Micah Frazier is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Charmaine Danice French is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Hazen Dwayne Fuller is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Debbie Yajaira Garcia is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Madelyn Grace Garcia is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Ja'Niyah Lachae Glover is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Jasmine Genae Glover is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Crystal Chelsea Glover-Waller is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Autumn Renae Green is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
William Tanner Griffeth is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Kristian Le'Roy Gulley is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Cassandra Guzman is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Kennedy Denae Haire is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Connor Michael Hamilton is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Jaydin Reneelynne Hansen is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Lataviuna LaFrancis Mona Harris is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
La'kya Samere Haynes is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Jacob Ryan Hebert is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Miracle Malaysha Henderson is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Zaria Danae Henderson is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Colin Kenneth Herold is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Anthony D'Marcus Hildreth is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Dixon Keith Hodge is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Landyn Carter Huffman is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Ashton Michael Hunter is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Dymahn Renae Jackson is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Lance JaCory Jackson is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Ryder Joseph Jackson is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Everleigh Laine Johnson is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Ethan Tyler Jones is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Iyonna Dymonea Chrissolay Jones is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Tristan La'Morrious Jones is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Collin Bryce Kelley is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Jacob Jean Kelley is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Jamiya Mar'Kay Kimble is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Diamond Nicole Lambert is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Cason Lee Lamkin is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Karley Addison Lancaster is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Jaliah Isis Larry is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Kaleigh Elizabeth Launius is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Makala Nicole Leslie is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Jacob Walker Lewis is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Levi Coleman Loe is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Trace Alan Loe is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Ja'Marion Demon Lowe is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Connor Michael Ludwig is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Kayla Joann D'manuelle Malone is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Da'Marion Anthwane Manning is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Kyla Diona Manning is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
O'Marion Anthwane Manning is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Tiana Ny'Cole Manning is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Hunter Ellis Manuel is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Megan Denise Marlar is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Carmello Damarious Martin is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Angel Lanett Mayfield is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Ja'Veon Zedarian McCain is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.
Riley Harrison McCook is a member of the Magnolia High School Senior Class of 2023.