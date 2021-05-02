Like the Senior Class of 2020, the graduating class of Magnolia High School 2021 missed many traditions like Homecoming, Sadie Hawkins and pep rallies because of COVID-19.
But the seniors of 2021 got a gift as COVID restrictions across the state loosened. They got to have their senior prom last Saturday.
“The kids were so excited about being able to have a prom,” said Magnolia High School Principal Chris Carter. “When COVID hit last March and we had to stop everything it was a bit odd at that time, but we are doing great. All things are well.”
Kaleb Lambert, who wore a purple sports coat and matching bow tie to prom, said the seniors had made up a saying for their class’s theme for the prom and it was “21 finna to step,” in other words they were about to dance.
Lambert and a number of his friends met on the afternoon of the prom in the parking lot of the high school to take pictures in front of a hummer limo they rented for the night to drive them to Texarkana for dinner at Osaka and back to Magnolia for the prom.
Some of the dances at the 2021 prom whose official theme was “Class of 21 is the Perfect Deal,” included favorites such as Cupid Shuffle, Souija Boy, the Nae Nae, Garth Brooks, “Friends in Low Places,” and the Git Up.
Hannah Hurley, a math teacher, the varsity cheer coach and the prom coordinator, said this year’s official theme was “Class of 21 is the perfect deal,” which reflected the gaming consoles for the students the decorative dice and cards on tables to reflect a place to try one’s hand in a Vegas setting.
Hurley has worked on the prom for years, but said she was very excited to decorate this year because she wanted the students to get to have fun together and make up for lost events. She was covered in red glitter the afternoon of the prom and all decked out in a little black dress for the main event.
“I’m happy to do this for them and they are really excited to have something to look forward to,” she said. “I was really worried at the beginning of the year. I wondered if they would get to do anything for their senior prom.”
Krystal Howell and others did a lot of photographs before the prom to make sure they got just the right shot. Howell, wearing 90’s style sunglasses with her lilac-colored evening wear also brought her puppies Coco and Chanel to the photo shoot.
“I’m really excited because there wasn’t an opportunity to do this las year and we are going to be making a lot of memories,” she said.
Morgan Holly was excited about her prom attire because her grandmother made it for her. She was wearing a beautiful teal blue pantsuit with a cape on the back. She said she wasn’t worried about her feet.
“I do pageants,” she said adding, “My outfit was a group effort to make.”
Before the group shot in front of the Hummer, Shugg Madison asked to be in the middle because he didn’t have a date. He didn’t seem to mind this as he excitedly yelled out the window after having photos taken at the Cecil Traylor Wilson Garden, another prom tradition for Magnolia High School.
At the garden, about 150 people gathered including family and friends to see the high school students dressed up for a night they would never forget.
Clara Beth Souter, her date Jack Munn and their friend Jade Snider, gathered to take pictures and visit with their loved ones.
“I’m very excited. I didn’t think this would happen,” she said.
Souter and Snider went to Dallas to Whatchamacallit, a designer boutique, to shop for their prom dresses after they heard they were going to have a prom about a month and a half ago. Souter selected a sparkly silver dress with a sweetheart neckline.
Snider chose her signature color of royal blue-the color she used to do pageants in-said she was looking forward to the evening for a couple of reasons.
“The dance and seeing everybody dressed up,” she said. “I’ve never seen anybody like this dressed up.”
Souter said she and her friends were staying in Magnolia to be treated to a steak dinner by her father.
Olivia Smith and her date Ben Emmert met up in Wilson Gardens as well to have their photo made and be admired by their friends and family. Smith said she was a junior and would have another prom but was glad for Emmert that he would get to have a prom after all.
“You know homecoming got canceled and that was a bummer,” she said.
Emmert said he was taking his date to Postmaster’s Grill in Camden for dinner before the prom because it would be easier to get back than going all the way to Texarkana.
As for what kind of experience the prom would be, he said he didn’t know.
“I don’t really know what to expect,” he said.
Inside the prom, lights adorned the dance floor and DJs kept the students on the dance floor. When they got tired, there were seats for them to relax in and just watch fellow students move to the music or a place to just eat snacks.
There were Magnolia senior themed cookies, candy, pizza slices, sliders and ice coolers full of water to refuel the students after they danced.
Luis Montgomery Gonzalez handed out roses to female teachers and students.
“I just wanted to do it to give them something,” he said.
Reagan Sweeney, a senior wearing a lengthy fitted black dress said the prom was special to her for two reasons.
“Because it’s my senior year and it’s my senior prom,” she said.