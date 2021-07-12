The 2021 Columbia County Back-to-School Bash seeks sponsors, volunteers and donations for this year’s event.
The HEALTH Coalition of Columbia County is hosting the “Bash” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 14 at the Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia.
Volunteers are needed to help sponsor or host activities for students, including face painting, games and other events during the Bash.
Donations of money and school supplies are also being accepted. The donation deadline is Friday, July 30.
People or groups who want to help may contact Jennifer Kelton-Huff at JenniferKelton@saumag.edu , Alex Smith at asmith@recoveryhhi.org or Renea Leaks at ranea.leaks@arkansas.gov .
CLICK HERE to see the HEALTH Coalition page on Facebook.